Prosecutors demand life sentences in Dutch lawyer’s killing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors have demanded life sentences for two suspects charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a lawyer who was representing a key witness in a high-profile case against organized crime bosses. Lawyer Derk Wiersum was gunned down in September 2019 in a suburb of Amsterdam. The suspects both deny involvement. Prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that with the Netherlands seeing more slayings that appear intended to spread fear, the sentencing court needs to send “a crystal-clear message.” The trial has garnered attention since the shooting just over a week ago of a Dutch crime reporter who was acting as a confidant to the same witness Wiersum was representing.