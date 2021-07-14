Poland’s ruling party regains narrow parliament majority

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s main ruling party says the coalition government has regained its slim majority in parliament after some defectors returned. Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Wednesday that the party’s coalition with two small partner parties, now accounts for 232 seats in the 460-member lower house. Kaczynski said that one of three coalition lawmakers who defected last month, leading to the government’s loss of a voting majority in parliament, has returned. Some other lawmakers also rejoined the coalition, he said. Kaczynski’s appearance to make the announcement underscores the importance he attaches to the coalition’s power to vote in new laws, a process that recently encountered hurdles.