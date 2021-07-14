Plan to vaccinate teens triggers large protests in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of anti-vaccine demonstrators have protested in Greece’s two largest cities against plans to make coronavirus vaccines available to children 15 and older. The protests took place Wednesday outside the parliament building in central Athens and in the northern city of Thessaloniki. In Athens, protesters chanted “Hands off our kids” and held up a banner reading “We say no to vaccine poison.” Greek authorities have blamed a recent increase in confirmed virus cases on crowded entertainment venues. Under new restrictions, leisure facilities will only be open to people who are vaccinated. Starting Thursday, people as young as 15 will be allowed to book a vaccination appointment with parental consent.