Meet Rosa, who has been at the Chippewa Humane Association for about a year.

Rosa loves every human she meets, she's a real people pleaser. She does have alopecia, which affects her hair and coat. She would do best in a home without cats and other dogs, as she wants all your love to herself. She is spayed.

If you think Rosa would be perfect for you, you can head to the Chippewa Valley Humane Association's webpage to set up a time to go meet her.