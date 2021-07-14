Packers Family Night tickets on sale Wednesday

Green Bay (WQOW) -- The 20th annual Packers Family Night is set to return to Lambeau Field August 7 and tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $10 each and can only be purchased online. Lambeau Field will be mobile-only for tickets this up-coming season.

Family Night has shifted from a scrimmage to a full practice with a game-like atmosphere. Gates will open Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and the Packers will take the field at 7:20 p.m.

For fans that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, masks are not required. It is asked that unvaccinated fans wear masks.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

WQOW News 18 is Northwest Wisconsin's Packer TV Network and will broadcast Family Night.