Skip to Content

Packers Family Night tickets on sale Wednesday

8:06 am NewsTop Stories

Green Bay (WQOW) -- The 20th annual Packers Family Night is set to return to Lambeau Field August 7 and tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $10 each and can only be purchased online. Lambeau Field will be mobile-only for tickets this up-coming season.

Family Night has shifted from a scrimmage to a full practice with a game-like atmosphere. Gates will open Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and the Packers will take the field at 7:20 p.m.

For fans that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, masks are not required. It is asked that unvaccinated fans wear masks.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

WQOW News 18 is Northwest Wisconsin's Packer TV Network and will broadcast Family Night.

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

More Stories

Skip to content