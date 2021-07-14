One trick to traveling cheaply: flexibility
To fly for the lowest price on your next trip, try searching without a specific destination or date in mind. You can save money and points if you’re willing to be flexible with your travel dates and locations. NerdWallet’s travel writer suggests making the most of booking flexible travel, including widening your trip parameters, using the right tools for finding affordable flights and hotels, and leveraging travel rewards strategically. You might just find inspiration to book your travels with flexibility in mind.