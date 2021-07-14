New Life Recyclery gets bikes to those in need

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- After a car crash left him with a traumatic brain injury, one Chippewa Falls man who was in search of a purpose found repurposing old, tattered bikes for those experiencing homelessness was his calling.

"I was jobless, I still am. I had a really bad car accident in 2014," Mike Van Dusseldorp said. "That caused me a lot of head trauma and severe pain. I just got really depressed. I was sitting on the couch every day feeling like I didn't really matter and I wasn't doing anything with my life."

Van Dusseldorp took his passion for helping those experiencing homelessness and combined it with his love for cycling.

"I finally just decided I need to do something where I feel more important, and I feel like I'm giving back. Like I'm doing something worthwhile," he said. "My wife and I went for a bike ride -- something happened -- I fixed it, and it just kind of clicked."

From this moment, he created New Life Recyclery.

"New Life Recyclery kind of came forward in the idea that I'm giving the bicycles a new life,' he said."So I can give them to the homeless, to help them to get a better life," he explained.

In his garage, Van Dusseldorp fixes hundreds of bikes and gives them to those experiencing homelessness in the Chippewa Valley.

"The big thing is, shoes and stuff wear out fast when you're putting that many miles on them. They don't have the cars and luxuries we do, so they're putting everything on their feet," he said.

The bikes allow those in need of a place to stay to move from shelter to shelter, but they are not the only thing Van Dusseldorp provides.

"Part of what I do is not just give them the bikes that I fix up, but I also have food and care packages," he said. "I talk to them about local churches, If they need jobs I try to help out with that as much as I can. I've taken a few of them shopping for clothes for job interviews. The bikes are to help them get to job interviews and help them get to work."

With over 400 bikes under his belt, he does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

"Bring me your bikes, broken, abused, trashed. I don't even care if they're broken in half, I can pull parts off them." he said.

If you would like to donate your old bicycles, helmets, tools, or non-perishable food items, you can visit newliferecyclery.org for more information.