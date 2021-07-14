Harris to host Merkel before chancellor’s talks with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel at the vice president’s residence on Thursday, and it’ll be the first time Harris has hosted a foreign leader at the Naval Observatory since she took office. Harris intends to emphasize the need for the allies to confront an array of global challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic and climate change to the threats posed by Russia and China. Also expected to come up is the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as the role of NATO and Germany in maintaining stability in Afghanistan in the aftermath. Merkel will visit the White House later Thursday to meet with President Joe Biden.