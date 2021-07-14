Guatemalan consulate sees 456 lone kids in Arizona in July

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s consulate in Tucson, Arizona says it has identified 456 unaccompanied Guatemalan minors between the ages of 7 and 17 who had been found by U.S. Border Patrol agents so far this month U.S. officials often ask home-country consulates to identify minors. The Guatemalan Foreign Relations Ministry said Wednesday that the children were found in several Arizona border communities, including Sasabe, Naco and Nogales. Monday and Tuesday were particularly busy, with 80 kids identified. The minors had entered the United States without proper documents. They were mainly from the heavily inidigenous and rural provinces of Huehuetenango, San Marcos and Quiche.