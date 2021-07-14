GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is telling owners of some older Chevrolet Bolts to park them outdoors and not to charge them overnight because two of the electric cars caught fire after recall repairs were made. The company said Wednesday that the request covers 2017 through 2019 Bolts that were part of a group recalled earlier due to several fires in the batteries. Spokesman Kevin Kelly said the request comes after two Bolts that had gotten recall repairs caught fire, one in Vermont and the other in New Jersey. Kelly said GM engineers are working as fast as they can to solve the problem.