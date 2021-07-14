Fed survey: US economy strong but hindered by bottlenecks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide business survey has found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes. The Fed said Wednesday that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases, with the other five reporting moderate gains in prices. This came as sectors of the economy dealing with transportation, travel and tourism, and manufacturing all experienced above-average economic growth in the period, the Fed reported. But the survey also found that the supply-chain disruptions led to shortages of materials and labor, along with low inventories, constrained sales of many consumer goods.