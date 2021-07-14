Family files $30M suit over deputies’ shooting of Black man

The family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina has filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit. Wednesday’s filing in federal court says Andrew Brown Jr. died because of the deputies’ “reckless disregard of his life.” Brown was killed April 21 by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies who were serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home. The deputies surrounded Brown’s BMW before his car backed up and moved forward. The deputies then fired at his vehicle. A local prosecutor said the shooting was justified. The filing is the latest in a string of federal lawsuits in the wake of police shootings of Black and brown people.