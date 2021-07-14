Eau Claire Police Department’s Junior Police Academy returns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After last year's Junior Police Academy program was canceled due to the pandemic, teens finally got their chance to return to the scene of the crime this year.

Usually comprised of 30 students ages 12 to 17, the Eau Claire Police Department's Junior Academy made its return this session with 12 academy goers.

"We're really just trying to give them an inside glimpse of what we do and why we do it," said Officer David Chapin, ECPD Detective and School Resource Officer.

It's a week of training that could lead to a lifetime of service.

"I wanted to be in law enforcement forever I think, so when I heard about this, I was super excited because it's going to either make or break whether, you know, I want to continue in the police force or not," said Amanda MacGlashin, a Fall Creek High School student.

The academy covers all things police-work, like tactical response, K-9 demonstrations, forensics and patrol; a job MacGlashin is considering for the future.

"We did traffic stops with the actual police officers; they were pretending to be the people driving. It's really exciting, you start out in it," said MacGlashin.

But Wednesday, they were focused on the evidence.

"Today what you saw was them interacting and doing a mock crime scene put on by our crime scene unit; each taking a job that would actually be done at a real crime scene," Chapin said.

Some took photographs, some managed the scene and others signed, sealed and taped the evidence. But at the end of the day, officers just hope they walk away with a new understanding of the job.

"Officers are normal people, we're approachable," continued Chapin, "Our main goal here is to give them an inside glimpse of the police department, but also to build relationships with them, so they can trust us."

The program will have another academy session in August with 16 students, though sign-ups for the program have already passed.

Those who want to join Eau Claire's Junior Police Academy will have to wait until next year's session to apply.