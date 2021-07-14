Driving safely when flash floods occur

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - With Wednesday's heavy rain, some areas in our region have been at a risk of flash flooding, something Eau Claire County Emergency Management wants people to be aware of when out driving.

If you come across a road that is flooded, the best thing to do is not drive through it at all.

Tyler Esh with Eau Claire County Emergency Management said what can seem like a little bit of water in a roadway can actually be dangerous, because the road underneath may not be there anymore.

"The best thing to do if you come across a flooded roadway is to turn around and go a different route," Esh said. "Preferably one that's on higher ground. It takes about two feet of swift moving water to wash a car off the road."

If you come across a flooded road, Esh said to call your county highway department so they can close it.