Chippewa Steel selects 12 players in NAHL Entry Draft

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The 2021 NAHL Entry Draft was held online on Wednesday and the Chippewa Steel added 12 new players to the roster. Fifth round pick, Joe Kelly, previously played at Eau Claire Memorial.

Rd. 1 Pick 8, Evan Pahos, F, Castle Pines, CO

Rd. 1 Pick 25, Patriks Marcinkevics, LW, Riga, Lat

Rd. 2 Pick 41, Marc Fletemeyer, D, Monument, Co

Rd. 3 Pick 74, Mike Harrel, LD, Frisco, TX

Rd. 4 Pick 102, Andrew DellaDonna, LW, Brewerton, NY

Rd. 4 Pick 112, Joseph Sweeney, RD, San Jose, CA

Rd. 5 Pick 117, Levi Gho, G, Fairbanks, AK

Rd. 5 Pick 124, Joe Kelly, F, Eau Claire, WI

Rd. 6 Pick 153, Michael Breslin, C, Geneva, IL

Rd. 8 Pick 211, Scott McManus, C, Santa Clara, CA

Rd. 9 Pick 240, James Hong, C, Irvine, CA

Rd. 10 Pick 269, Parker Dorn, RD, Ashwaubenon, WI

You can find all of the draft selections here.