Bush criticizes Afghanistan withdrawal, fears for women

BERLIN (AP) — Former U.S. President George W. Bush has criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in an interview with a German broadcaster. He says he fears that Afghan women and girls will “suffer unspeakable harm.” Asked in an interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle released Wednesday whether the withdrawal is a mistake, Bush replied: “You know, I think it is, yeah, because I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad.” The war in Afghanistan began under Bush in 2001. The withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops set in motion earlier this year by current President Joe Biden is now nearing completion.