Bloomer teacher aide arrested for sexual assault of student

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A Bloomer Middle School teaching aide has posted a $1,000 bail after being arrested for multiple sexual crimes following alleged incidents with two students.

On Sunday, Noah Lane, 22, was arrested for sexual assault of a student by school staff, exposing genital or pubic areas, and exposing a child to harmful material.

No criminal charges have been filed by the district attorney at this point.

Superintendent Brian Misfeldt said on Monday morning, the Bloomer Police Department notified him of the alleged incidents involving two students in the district.

"I'd just like parents to know that we take the safety of students very seriously and are going to make sure students aren't put in any situations that are unsafe or with any individuals that their students won't be safe with," Misfeldt said.

Misfeldt said he can't give details on where the students attend school, how old they are, their genders, nor the timeframe of the occurrences.

Lane has been placed on unpaid suspension within the district and will be back in court on July 27.