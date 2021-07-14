Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden visited the U.S. Capitol in search of Democratic support for his multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda. Biden and top Democrats want to dramatically boost spending for infrastructure, health care and other programs. That would notch a landmark achievement. But they’ll need near-unanimous Democratic backing in the tightly divided Congress. Biden had a closed-door lunch with Senate Democrats on Wednesday, a day after leaders said they’d agreed to a plan for spending a whopping $3.5 trillion over the coming decade to beef up a wide menu of domestic initiatives, including a Medicare expansion.