Argentina logs 100,000 virus deaths as Delta variant looms

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has reported more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, a heavy blow to a country that intermittently imposed some of the most severe lockdowns in the world, only to see erratic compliance by many people. Recent coronavirus variants have helped spread the disease even faster and the vaccine program, while making progress, is still falling short. The Health Ministry said Wednesday that 614 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 100,250. Large gatherings people that defied social distancing guidance and may have contributed to the health crisis in late 2020. Argentina was struggling economically even before the pandemic and many citizens ignored quarantine regulations so they could make a living and support their families.