AP source: Pelicans, Green negotiating, but no deal yet

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans are negotiating with Suns assistant Willie Green about taking over as head coach but no deal is in place and discussions could extend beyond the NBA Finals. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks were ongoing and the Pelicans have not publicly discussed coaching candidates. The person says the Pelicans and Green are “working through” a possible deal and “may wait until the Finals conclude.” The 39-year-old Green played 12 season in the NBA and has been an assistant for five season with Golden State and Phoenix.