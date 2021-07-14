After pandemic hunkering, the art of reopening your home

Hugs and handshakes? Dining tables or backyards? With pandemic restrictions easing up and vaccines widely available in the U.S., many people are getting back into the swing of social gatherings this summer. But hosting guests after hunkering down for so long can be tricky. Not everyone has the same comfort level. Hosts and guests alike are out of practice. And of course, the pandemic is not yet over. Etiquette and homes experts say communication, flexibility and compassion are important in keeping things running smoothly when you have guests over. Start simple and give people space if they want it.