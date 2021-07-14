Acclaim, fundraising spread unevenly among Black colleges

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the nation’s most prestigious historically Black colleges got a major publicity boost recently when it announced two high-profile faculty hires. While those noteworthy additions could be a fundraising and enrollment boon to Howard University, other Black schools are not so fortunate; in fact, many are struggling. In particular, some smaller private colleges have been fighting for their survival for years amid declining enrollments, weak endowments and aging buildings. An Associated Press analysis of enrollment and endowment data shows wide disparities among the nation’s Black colleges.