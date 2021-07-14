A dry and sunny stretch begins after rain ends tonight

Widespread light to moderate rain fell after an initial burst of rain and thunder. All of Western Wisconsin picked up beneficial rain totals, but some spots picked up more than others. Very heavy rain totals of one to three inches fell in a narrow band from northern Polk county angling northeast into southern Washburn where a Flash Flood Warning was issued near and east of Shell Lake earlier this afternoon.

Temperatures cooled under the wider swath of rain, though humidity remains high this evening. Because the air overhead has been cooled by the rain, the energy available to storms has decreased dramatically.

As a result, the severe risk has been lowered to almost nothing, though an isolated severe thunderstorm still cannot be ruled out. Flash flooding is the main threat in areas that have already gotten heavier rain totals, though even that threat is is decreasing rapidly as storms that have re-formed are more scattered and not sitting over one spot like earlier storms had.

Storms will clear out tonight, and clouds will decrease late tonight through the day tomorrow to almost complete sunshine. Dry and sunny weather will continue through the weekend, with both temperatures and humidity expected to slowly climb. Any rain chance will remain south of La Crosse. High temperatures will top out near 80 tomorrow before climbing up to near 90 early next week.

After rain and storms end tonight, we don't even have a slight chance for rain until at least Tuesday.