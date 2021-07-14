Skip to Content

A dry and sunny stretch begins after rain ends tonight

New
4:35 pm Weather Now
Widespread light to moderate rain fell after an initial burst of rain and thunder. All of Western Wisconsin picked up beneficial rain totals, but some spots picked up more than others. Very heavy rain totals of one to three inches fell in a narrow band from northern Polk county angling northeast into southern Washburn where a Flash Flood Warning was issued near and east of Shell Lake earlier this afternoon.

Temperatures cooled under the wider swath of rain, though humidity remains high this evening. Because the air overhead has been cooled by the rain, the energy available to storms has decreased dramatically.

As a result, the severe risk has been lowered to almost nothing, though an isolated severe thunderstorm still cannot be ruled out. Flash flooding is the main threat in areas that have already gotten heavier rain totals, though even that threat is is decreasing rapidly as storms that have re-formed are more scattered and not sitting over one spot like earlier storms had.

Storms will clear out tonight, and clouds will decrease late tonight through the day tomorrow to almost complete sunshine. Dry and sunny weather will continue through the weekend, with both temperatures and humidity expected to slowly climb. Any rain chance will remain south of La Crosse. High temperatures will top out near 80 tomorrow before climbing up to near 90 early next week.

After rain and storms end tonight, we don't even have a slight chance for rain until at least Tuesday.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

