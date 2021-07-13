You Ask, We Answer: Will the NWSF barn be rebuilt?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In Thursday's "You Ask, We Answer", one viewer asks why a new barn has not been rebuilt at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls?

According to Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds officials, the show barn -- known as the Majestic Coliseum - was built during the 1880s. It stood until 2018 when heavy snowfall led to roof issues. The Chippewa Falls Fire Department assessed the barn and deemed it unsafe, so the barn was imploded.

So, the question now is, what will take the barn's place?

"Yes, we do want to replace the barn, the show barn, with another barn. We also want to replace our cattle barns and to construct what we call a small animal barn. One of the key elements, though, that we need right now at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is restrooms, showers, and areas to gather," said Rusty Volk, executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Volk estimated the cost to rebuild four new barns would be between $5 million and $6 million. He said they applied for a FEMA grant and were denied, but they plan to reapply.

Additionally, fair officials are still counting this year's attendance, but Volk believes that it set a new record and went up 20 percent from previous years.