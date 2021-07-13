Year since Washington change, Native sports imagery evolving

Washington’s NFL team will not be called the Warriors or have any other Native American imagery in the new name when it’s revealed next year. Tuesday marks one year since Washington dropped the name Redskins and the accompanying Indian head logo after 87 years amid recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that both are offensive to Native Americans. Team president Jason Wright confirmed Monday that the organization had decided to disassociate from any Native American names or likenesses moving forward. Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians also plan to change their name. Baseball’s Atlanta Braves, the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs have shown no indication of doing so.