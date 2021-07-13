What’s next after PFAS found in Eau Claire wells

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In recent years, "PFAS" has become a buzzword in the utility industry, referencing the growing concern over man-made chemicals. Now, four of the 16 wells in Eau Claire have been temporarily turned off after traces of those forever chemicals were found in samples.



"PFAS is perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances that have been used in the manufacture of firefighting foam, non-stick cookware, anything that requires a non-stick surface," said City of Eau Claire Utilities Manager, Lane Berg. "They have the unique trait of repelling both water and oil."

In June of 2020, city officials decided to test for PFAS in Eau Claire's wells and entry point, which is the place water exits and goes to consumers.

With the numbers below the enforcement level, those June results came back satisfactory, as well as the results from another sample taken this April. However, on July 1, city officials met with the DNR and DHS and learned of a new PFAS hazard index.

"[The index] is basically a guideline for looking at PFAS substances," Berg said. "And even though our recommended enforcement standards were never exceeded, the hazard index gave us an indication that we should look a little closer at our wells to see if anything is going on."

Entry point testing was in the clear. But of the city's 16 wells, a quarter came back with PFAS levels still below the enforcement level, but slightly above the hazard index level.

"We're going to be doing bi-weekly testing of the wells that we're using, we'll be sampling the entry point at that time as well," Berg said. "So we're going to be keeping a very close eye on this issue."

Luckily, there's no risk of a water shortage, given the 12 active wells still produce roughly 16 million gallons of water a day, well above the current city demand of 12 million gallons. And because the entry point doesn't pose a risk, your tap water is safe to drink.

So, where does the concern stem from?

"The risks are, right now, related primarily to the developing baby, the developing fetus in pregnant women, related to young children as they develop," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, Lieske Giese. "But the research is also increasingly finding impacts related to some cancers, thyroid issues and other health impacts that we should all care about."

Those health impacts depend on how much PFAS are held in the body, given they don't break down easily. But once again, utility and health officials both stress Eau Claire residents have nothing to worry about at this point in time.

County health officials encourage all residents to learn more about PFAS and the samples conducted in our wells.

For information, click or tap here.