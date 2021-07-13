Tuesday Night Blues takes center stage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 13th annual Tuesday Night Blues event kicked off at Owen Park.

Last year the event was canceled due to COVID, and last week it was canceled because of weather.

The annual summer shows are put on the by the Chippewa Valley Blues Society. Tuesday's performer was the Mark Cameron Band from Minneapolis.

Ken Fulgione, president of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society, told News 18 that people have told him how excited they were. Even if you don't like blues, Fulgione said you'll find something to love.

"Blues is the head and the basis of all music. If you like country music, or whatever music you like, we've got representation. And this, to me personally, is one of the nicest parks in Eau Claire because we've got trees and seats, and lots of room for people to spread out," Fulgione said.

Fulgione told News 18 he estimated 1,000 people showed up to the event.

In addition to music, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department offered Johnson & Johnson COVID shots at its booth.

To find Tuesday Night Blues' full schedule, click here