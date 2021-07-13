Severe thunderstorm threat continues Wednesday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will rumble through the Chippewa Valley in several rounds on Wednesday. Areas south of highway 29 are in a level 3 (of 5) risk for severe weather, with areas north of WI-29 in a level 2 risk. Level three risks are not too common in Western Wisconsin, and typically signal the possibility for persistent and intense severe thunderstorms.

Threats include heavy rain along with wider swaths of straight line wind gusts with the potential for isolated tornadoes to form within the line of storms. While large hail is possible, the main threats, again, will be straight line wind gusts, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

There is also a risk of a few thunderstorms this evening in this warm air with increasing humidity, and an isolated few of them could be strong to severe (level 1 of 5 risk tonight). We'll continue to monitor the current threats along with providing updates to the stronger system's track and intensity for tomorrow.

As of Tuesday evening's forecast, several rounds of moderate to heavy rain with thunder are likely for Wednesday with two main rounds of strong to severe storms expected.

The first round will consist of a line of storms arriving any time between mid-morning and early afternoon. Threats with this line are mainly heavy rain and straight-line wind gusts, though isolated tornadoes and small hail are still possible. That's when widespread rain will begin as well.

The second line of strong thunderstorms will arrive a few hours after the first round ends, with the latest update on their arrival being any time between 4pm and 8pm. That round will last several hours, too, before beginning to scatter out overnight. The heaviest rain threat appears to miss the Chippewa Valley to the south.

Once this system passes tomorrow night with lingering scattered showers still possible Thursday morning, expect plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures, and some humidity through the rest of the 7 day forecast.