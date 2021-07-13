Prison time ordered in child sexual assault case

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Tuesday for an area man convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.



Chaxiong Lor, Elk Mound was sentenced by Dunn County Judge James Peterson to 15 years in prison.

Lor was charged last year with sexually assaulting the girl starting around 2012, when she was five or six. She said the assaults continued until last year, when investigators got an anonymous tip. The victim and the tipster said multiple people in the community were aware the assaults were taking place.



In addition to prison, Lor was ordered to register as a sex offender, and to pay for any necessary counseling for the girl.