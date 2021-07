Meet Triton, a cute three year old cat at the Chippewa Humane Asociation.

Triton is a very active cat, but he does love to get pets and snuggle every now and then. His ideal home would be one with kids, though he isn't sure about dogs just yet. He would be good with kids.

If you think Triton would be perfect for you, you can head to the Chippewa Valley Humane Association's webpage to set up a time to go meet him.