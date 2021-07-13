Ousted Milwaukee police chief reaches settlement with city

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has reached a tentative settlement with city officials over his demotion. Mayor Tom Barrett, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton said Tuesday that the city and Morales have reached a deal that Barrett said is worth $626,000. Morales retired in August 2020 after the city’s police commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the department. Morales sued for damages. The tentative agreement still needs approval from the city’s Common Council.