Officials: 320 fighters killed in battle in central Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Health and security officials say fighting has raged between Yemen’s government forces and Houthi rebels, killing 320 fighters from both sides in central Bayda province since the weekend. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tuesday that bodies were still lying in mountainous areas of Bayda and inside armored vehicles that were hit by airstrikes. Fighting in the province comes as the Houthis attempt to break through government defenses in the nearby strategic city of Marib. The rebels have been attempting since February to capture it from the internationally recognized government, which would complete their control over the northern part of Yemen.