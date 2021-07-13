Not nice: Baron Cohen sues Massachusetts cannabis dispensary

BOSTON (AP) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary he says used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission. According to documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston, the billboard for Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc. showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words “It’s nice!” — one of Borat’s catchphrases. The suit says Baron Cohen never has used cannabis and would never participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis. The suit seeks $9 million in damages. Email and telephone requests for comment were left with Solar Therapeutics on Tuesday.