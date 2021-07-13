Power vacuum created by president’s killing rattles Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitians are not only wondering who killed their president but who’s running the country. At least three men claim to be the legitimate head of government. Their claims are complicating the investigation into the assassination and fueling a race to fill the political power vacuum. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph is ruling Haiti with the backing of lean police and military forces. He has pledged to work with the opposition and allies of slain President Jovenel Moïse. The man who was designated as prime minister a day before Moïse was killed says he is the rightful leader. He has the support of a group of well-known politicians. They recently chose the head of Haiti’s dismantled Senate as provisional president.