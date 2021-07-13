Memorial grad Kohlhepp to forego college eligibility, sign with Tigers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An Eau Claire native is one step closer to achieving his dream of playing Major League Baseball.

Memorial grad and Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp told News 18 he plans to forego his remaining college eligibility and sign a professional contract with the Detroit Tigers organization. Kohlhepp was selected 135th overall by the Tigers on Monday in the 2021 MLB draft.

Kohlhepp says he was surrounded by his family and a close friend on Monday when he got the call from the Tigers, and his initial reaction was relief. He says he can't wait to get his professional journey started.

"It means a lot to me," Kohlhepp said. "It's been a lot of hard work, a lot of time, and a lot of people that have really helped me get to where I am, and I couldn't have done it without them. I'm just really looking forward to the opportunity, I can't thank the Tigers enough for giving me this opportunity to pursue my dream of playing in the majors. I'm just ready to go and I'm looking forward to it."

Kohlhepp says the Tigers were one of his top options in the draft this year.

