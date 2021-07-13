Marshfield Clinic Health System adds multi-lingual billboards to promote vaccines

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Eagle-eyed drivers along Highway 29 might have caught a glimpse of Marshfield Clinic Health System's new Hmong billboard.

It is one of 30 in the area dedicated to promote vaccinations in a multi-lingual way.

As part of a public service initiative that includes 80 signs, Marshfield Clinic Health System teamed up with Lamar Outdoor Advertising to put up diverse billboards in more than three different languages, including Hmong and Spanish.

It is all to help communicate to people in their native tongue about ways they can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The billboards are just a part of Marshfield's way to communicate with patients on their own terms.

"The mission of Marshfield Clinic Health System is to provide safe, accessible, affordable health care. Part of what we've done with these billboards is inline with our mission to continue to provide that to the communities that we serve," said Marshfield Clinic Health System Chief Administrative Officer, Bill Priest.

Marshfield also uses translators and other electronic devices to communicate with people in their own tongue.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker