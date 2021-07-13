‘Marrying Millions’ TV star pleads not guilty to raping teen

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson has pleaded not guilty to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home. The 63-year-old also entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday in Orange County to sexual battery of another teenager this year. He’s free on bail. Hutchinson also is charged in Texas with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl who lived at his Dallas-area home. Hutchinson owns a Texas-based real estate development and management firm and is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime show “Marrying Millions.” It followed the developer’s romance with his 23-year-old fiancee.