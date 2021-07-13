Isolated severe storms Tuesday; numerous severe storms Wednesday

The summer warmth is still here and the humidity makes a slow return before we get a few good chances for severe thunderstorms. A relatively significant event is shaping up for Wednesday evening.

For your Tuesday expect a partly cloudy sky with humidity beginning to rise towards nightfall. Dew points will climb into the low 60s making it feel slightly humid. Winds will remain relatively light from the south.

There is a slight chance of isolated severe storms Tuesday night. The risks include straight line wind gusts and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1, isolated risk for severe storms for Tuesday.

Storm chances increase on Wednesday where we will see numerous thunderstorms throughout the day. The Chippewa Valley is in the center of a level 3 risk of numerous severe storms. Potential threats include straight line wind gusts, flooding, hail, and even tornadoes.

In the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday, we will have a cluster of storms move through the Chippewa Valley. This will then prompt a stronger line of storms into the evening. This will most likely be the more significant chance for severe storms.

Heavy rainfall is a concern for Wednesday with flash flooding possible. Rainfall amounts could range from 1-3" with isolated areas receiving more.

Temperatures cool briefly as rain begins to let up on Thursday morning with a slight chance of showers in the morning followed by a partly cloudy sky.

Heading into Friday, we will see a mostly sunny sky with temps increasing. Humidity will rise Friday making it feel muggy. Temperatures stay hot with sunny skies ahead for both days this weekend.