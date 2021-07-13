Habitat for Humanity returns after 4 years

MONDOVI (WQOW)- Volunteers from two different churches came together to help Habitat for Humanity in Mondovi on Tuesday, building a home for the first time in four years. After a change in the way of financing building homes, Habitat for Humanity is back in the community after a hiatus.

With two projects in full swing in Mondovi and three more on the way, the charity is ready for a summer full of construction. But it wasn't without any challenges. Building materials are slowly coming back in stock, but there are also financial concerns says Executive Director John Dawson.

"So, we really have a challenge to figure how to build affordable homes," Dawson said. "Habitat can build an affordable home because we get so much volunteer work in it then we get donations and materials, etc. But as a general rule, this entire area has to figure out how to build affordable homes so more people get into homes. Because there's nothing better than a home for a family."

In addition to the five planned builds, Habitat for Humanity as scheduled 10 renovation projects.