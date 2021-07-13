Guatemalan president bans most protests for 15 days

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The president of Guatemala has banned most protests for two weeks, arguing they have been spreading the coronavirus. President Alejandro Giammattei’s Cabinet approved the decree Tuesday and it will go into effect Wednesday. Protesters have demanded Giammattei’s resignation in recent weeks, saying the government mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and botched efforts to get vaccines. There have been delays in shipments of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, even though Guatemala paid half up front. It is the latest of more than a dozen decrees Giammattei has issued to temporarily limit constitutional rights, and even Vice President Guillermo Castillo says enough is enough.