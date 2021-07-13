GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares

PHILADELPHIA (WQOW) — President Joe Biden is declaring that preserving voting rights is “a test of our time” as he urges passage of federal legislation to combat efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to ballots.

Biden laid out what the White House called “the moral case” for voting rights in a speech in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

"There's an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections. An assault on democracy, an assault on liberty. An assault on who we are. Who we are as Americans. Make no mistakes, bullies of fear and peddlers of lies are threatening the very foundation of our country. I swore an oath to you, to God to preserve, protect and defend the constitution. That forms sacred trust against foreign and domestic threats," Biden said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Texas state legislators took dramatic action to stymie their state’s latest effort in a nationwide Republican push to tighten ballot restrictions.

They took flight to Washington to keep the Texas Legislature from a quorum that would allow legislative action.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.