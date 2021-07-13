German FM: China using vaccine donations for political ends

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is accusing accused China of tying the delivery of coronavirus vaccines to political demands. Heiko Maas said Tuesday that both Russia and China had been good at publicly promoting the delivery of their vaccines to other countries, but he says they also have pursued other aims. He says that with China in particular, “the supply of vaccines was also used to make very clear political demands of various countries.” Maas says such behavior should be rejected. He adds that the affected countries should be offered alternative vaccines.