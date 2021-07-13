French official warns Lebanese leaders of upcoming sanctions

BEIRUT (AP) — A French Cabinet minister has criticized Lebanese leaders and warned them of upcoming sanctions from Paris. France’s foreign trade minister spoke on Tuesday during a visit to Beirut’s port, devastated in a massive explosion in August last year. The minister says members of Lebanon’s political elite failed to respect their declared commitment to implement reforms. He also warned that the first wave of sanctions by France against Lebanese politicians will come soon. Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, made worse by a political deadlock that’s left the tiny Mideast country without a fully functioning government since August.