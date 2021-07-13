Skip to Content

France urges compatriots to leave Afghanistan immediately

11:24 am National news from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France is urging all its citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately amid growing security risks, and is arranging a special evacuation flight on Saturday. The French Embassy in Kabul published a message on Tuesday urging “the entire French community” in Afghanistan to leave, citing “the evolution of the security situation in the country” and the “short-term prospects” for Afghanistan. The message said that France can no longer guarantee safe evacuation after Saturday’s government-chartered flight to Paris. The announcement comes as the U.S. is winding up its 20-year war in Afghanistan and with other NATO troops having already left. Taliban fighters are taking control of large swaths of the country.

Associated Press

