Five years on, Rio de Janeiro chases elusive Olympics legacy

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With the Olympics about to kick off in Tokyo, the prior host is struggling to make good on legacy promises. Brazil’s government is providing assurances that Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Park venues won’t be abandoned, while City Hall rebuilds a beleaguered bus system and is again pledging to create schools from the dismantled Arena of the Future. Recreational spaces in areas that previously had none were welcome, as was Rio’s revamped port area, though it didn’t lure hoped-for residents or companies. Demolition of an elevated highway allowed for sweeping views of the Guanabara Bay where sailing competitions took place, but its waters weren’t cleaned of sewage.