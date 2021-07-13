Family Support Center faces volunteer shortage

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The Family Support Center is the latest group in the Chippewa Valley to face a shortage of on-call volunteers.

The support center is a counseling and advocacy group for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking.

Over the course of the pandemic, the support center's line has had an increase in calls - and a decrease in those who answer them.

"We are experiencing a lot of changes in the landscape of our society right now, I think with those changes in peoples lives there can be an increase of conflict and people are also struggling in with general anxiety," said Kessa Albright, the on-call coordinator at the Family Support Center.

The group ideally would have five to eight volunteers on-call, and are currently falling short of that number.

Volunteers need to be available from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. and around the clock on weekends.

After signing on as an advocate, volunteers will need to complete six training sessions - both in person and virtually.

Those interested in becoming an on-call volunteer can contact Albright at oncall@fsccf.org. To learn more about the services at the center, click here.