Evers taking applications for next Eau Claire County DA

MADISON (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is looking for people to apply to be Eau Claire County's next district attorney.

This news comes four days after current DA Gary King announced he would be resigning after complaints of sexual harassment and drinking on the job. King is stepping aside on Aug. 14.

Public records show King was instructed not to work alone with some county employees following complaints of harassment. Also, during a hearing for a murder case in February, King reportedly declined a breathalyzer test after he appeared to be impaired while in court. Judge Sarah Harless postponed a hearing after King allegedly blew a 0.047 into a breathalyzer.

On July 12, Evers' office announced he was dropping an investigation into King because of the forthcoming resignation.

Applications are due to the governor's office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. If qualified, you can apply here.

This is a developing story that will be updated with much more background information.