Eau Claire native installs little basketball libraries at local parks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A local man wants to make it easier for people to play basketball and have fun at local parks.

Tom Regez, who is from the Eau Claire area, began setting up little basketball libraries beginning in April, starting with Boyd Park. He has since expanded the library to four other parks which include Kessler Park, Newell Park, Demmler Park and North Riverfront Park.

He funded the free to use basketballs with his own money and even constructed the steel cage that holds them himself. Tom says that the East Hill Association and the Shawtown Neighborhood Association are looking at expanding on his idea by adding some upgrades with sturdier racks to hold the balls. They plan on adding 13 more of the libraries to parks in the city of Eau Claire in the future.

"I'm just hoping the community jumps on board and you know, has fun," Regez said. "People get outside and play basketball, and they're actually going to probably put in other soccer balls and kickballs too at some of these parks, so people can just get out and enjoy the outdoors and hopefully the idea will spread."