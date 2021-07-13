Eau Claire City Council approves deal to fix high bridge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In a unanimous vote Tuesday afternoon, the Eau Claire City Council approved an emergency agreement to fix the city's high bridge, which has sat unusable for weeks after being damaged by storms.

Through the emergency agreement, the city can spend up to $3 million on repairs.

Eau Claire City engineers said the middle limestone pier, which is part of the bridge's base, has a crack in it. The crack has continued to split further down the pier.

Because the resolution was approved, interim City Manager Dave Solberg said they will work with a contractor as soon as possible to start fixing the bridge.

Two companies have already put in bids on the project; both estimate repairs at about $2.5 million.