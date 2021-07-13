Cosby DA: Chief judge’s TV interview ‘fuels’ misinformation

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The lead prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case believes the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its power in reversing the comedian’s conviction. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says the chief justice added ‘fuel on the fire’ to misinformation circulating about the case when he gave a weekend television interview. Chief Justice Max Baer accuses prosecutors in the WHTM-TV interview of a “reprehensible bait and switch” in arresting Cosby in 2015 despite what he called the certain existence of a 2005 non-prosecution agreement. However, the existence of the agreement has been hotly debated. And there was no mention of it in writing until 2015.